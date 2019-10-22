East Millinocket and USDA Rural Development Celebrate Completion of $9.4 Million Wastewater Treatment Facility

On Thursday, the Town of East Millinocket, USDA Rural Development, and partners will celebrate the official completion of the East Millinocket Wastewater Treatment Facility!

After years of hard work by many partners, infrastructure from the former mill site has been repurposed to serve as the Town’s state-of the-art wastewater treatment facility. This important project was funded through an investment of $9.4 million in USDA Rural Development Loan and Grant funds.

Everyone is invited to the celebration to hear from the partners who made the project possible. Tours of the newly completed facility will also be available, and refreshments will be served.

