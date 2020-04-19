Easton Road Closed Due to Single Car Accident, No Injuries

The Easton Road between Easton and Presque Isle is closed due to a single car accident this morning. According to the Presque Isle Police Department, the car struck a pole bringing wires down across the road. No injuries are reported. Traffic is recommended to take the Cleaves Road or Conant Road to travel between Easton and Presque Isle.The Centerline Road is open in the north south direction up to Easton Road. We will have more information as it becomes available.