Easton man injured in Conant Road accident

An Easton man was injured in an accident on the Conant Road Saturday, when he experienced a medical emergency.

Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance responded around 1 p.m.. to the report of a single-vehicle rollover at the intersection of the Marston and Conant roads.

According to Captain Vince Baldwin, of the PIFD, the unidentified male driver suffered a medical issue, which caused him to veer off the road, where his vehicle rolled over into the ditch. The man was transported to A.R. Gould Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle sustained significant damage and was towed from the scene. The Presque Isle Police Department provided traffic control.