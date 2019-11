James Peaslee will spend the next 60 years in prison. The 39 year old Easton man was found guilty by a jury in June of 2019 for killing Paul Hilenski.

Hilenski was married to Peaslee’s mother who passed away in 2015. Police were called to Hilenski’s Bridgewater home in January of 2018. During the trial the court saw video evidence of the shooting. Peaslee shot Hilenski three times.