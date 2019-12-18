EASTON, Maine - Town Manager Jim Gardner says town officials have signed an agreement with Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance Service to respond to calls in Easton. Crown Ambulance announced earlier this year it would be discontinuing regular ambulance service in the region, and focusing on critical care transport instead. This left many communities in Aroostook looking for a new provider.
Easton signs agreement with Presque Isle to provide ambulance service beginning in 2020
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Wed 5:31 PM, Dec 18, 2019 |
