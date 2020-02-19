The University of Maine has released the results of an economoic impact study conducted last winter, to determine impact of snowmobiling in the State. This is the first time study has been done again in more than 20 years. Stephen Durham met with a Maine Snowmobile Association representative to find out why this research is so important. We will have more on the economic study later this week in Sledding The County.
Economic Impact Study of Snowmobiling
Feb 19, 2020