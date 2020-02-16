Snowmobiling Contributes over 500 Million Dollars to Maine's Economy

In a recent study done by the University of Maine in collaboration with the Maine Snowmobile Association, snowmobiling generated 459 million dollars in direct spending in Maine during the 2018 to 2019 winter season.

Accounting for indirect and induced economic activity, the contribution of snowmobiling to Maine’s economy was over $606 million, noted the authors of the study, “The Economic Contribution of Snowmobiling in Maine,” commissioned by the Snowmobile Program of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

We will have more on this story this week in Sledding The County.