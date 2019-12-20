Edmundston officials open shelter at Sports Pavillion following power outage

Due to an ongoing major power outage, the City of Edmundston is opening a shelter at the Sports Pavilion until power is restored. Edmundston residents who are without family or friends to accommodate them during the outage can go to the Sports Pavilion. Beds and showers will be made available.

The city of Edmundston reminds people who may be using generators, to make sure to follow all instructions and to ensure they are properly vented to avoid Carbon Monoxide poisoning. Proper ventilation of any combustibles people might burn is essential as well.

The power outage originated from two NB Power substations. NB Power crews are working to solve the problem, as are the Edmundston Energy crews who are trying to bypass the outage on the NB Power system to restore power to Edmundston customers.

Citizens who have questions about the shelter can call the Sports Pavilion at 506-739-2122.