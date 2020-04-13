Educational transition from classroom to home a learning curve for all

With the Governor's order to social distance and close schools down, teachers had to go from in-classroom instruction to distance learning almost overnight. Ben Lothrop, Principal of Limestone Community School, says staff were only given a matter of days to make the switch.

"I think everybody has to remember that in the span of about 72 hours, educators across the state of Maine and across the nation changed how we deliver our content. And there's not many professions that would - that could change in 72 hours like we did," says Ben Lothrop.