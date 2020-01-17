Efforts to Protect New Community Forest in Southern Maine Move Forward

Conservation groups in Maine say they've permanently protected 1,400 acres in the southern part of the state, which will be home to a new community forest. The new preserve is called Tiger Hill Community Forest, and it is located in Sebago. The Trust for Public Land announced on Thursday that it worked with Loon Echo Land Trust and local residents to protect the land. The trust says the protected land will provide outdoor recreation opportunities and protect Sebago Lake, which is the water supply for more than one sixth of the residents of the state.

