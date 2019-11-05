Augusta, ME-- It won't take Mainers long to fill in their ballots on Election Day. There are only two items on the statewide ballot Tuesday. One is a $105 million transportation bond package approved by legislators. The other is a constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring that physically disabled Mainers who are unable to sign their names can still support referendum drives.
Election Day In Maine Sees Two Initiatives on the State Ballot
Augusta, ME-- It won't take Mainers long to fill in their ballots on Election Day. There are only two items on the statewide ballot Tuesday. One is a $105 million transportation bond package approved by legislators. The other is a constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring that physically disabled Mainers who are unable to sign their names can still support referendum drives.