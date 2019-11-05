Election Day In Maine Sees Two Initiatives on the State Ballot

Augusta, ME-- It won't take Mainers long to fill in their ballots on Election Day. There are only two items on the statewide ballot Tuesday. One is a $105 million transportation bond package approved by legislators. The other is a constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring that physically disabled Mainers who are unable to sign their names can still support referendum drives.

 