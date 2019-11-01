Election Day on Tuesday November, 5th

State-wide Referendums:

1. Bond issue to help build or improve roads, bridges, railroads and other modes of transportation.

2. Constitutional Amendment for allow persons with disabilities to sign petitions in an alternative manner.

Presque Isle:

1 City Council Seat

Caribou:

2 City Council Seats

1 RSU 39 Seat

Local Referendum on creating parking and area for local snow removal during winter months.

Houlton:

2 Town Council Seats for 3 year terms

1 Town Council Seat for 2 year term

2 Directors of Houlton Water Company

Directors of RSU #29

For any questions for your local town ballot, you can call your town office. Absentee ballots are only given in extenuating circumstances. Deadline closed on October 31st.