The Presque Isle Elks Lodge held their 15th annual Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day.

According to the Exalted Ruler of Presque Isle Elks Lodge #1954, around 200 people showed up and were able to choose from a selection of food, listen to music, and dance the night away.

He says that those who didn't have a ride were picked up by a limousine and brought to the Elks Lodge so they didn't have to spend Christmas alone.

"Seeing each of the elderly as their here saying such a heartfelt thank you with a smile that we had fun today…we enjoy this….thank you for doing this. That really is our pay if you will. That's how we get our greatest gratification."

Harding says they are planning to continue this tradition next year and thanks everyone who donated items or volunteered.