Emera Maine Withdraws Request For Distribution Rate Increase

Emera Maine has decided to withdraw its request for a distribution rate increase at this time. The upcoming regulatory approval for ENMAX Corp.’s acquisition of Emera Maine and our rate request are important and distinct regulatory proceedings that both deserve a full and transparent review process. By withdrawing the rate case at this time, it will allow each to receive the appropriate focus by all parties.

We filed a well-supported rate request focused on providing cost-effective customer service improvements. We remain committed to our work to provide safe and reliable service to customers today and into the future.

We are confident we can demonstrate the value associated with our rate request at the appropriate time.

We appreciate the work of the Maine Public Utilities Commission, Office of the Public Advocate, and others who were involved in the initial review of our request.

