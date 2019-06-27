Emera Maine customers to see rate changes

Starting July 1st, Emera Maine customers will see changes in electricity delivery rates.

A typical residential customer in the Bangor Hydro District, using 500 kWh per month, will be billed about $3.53 less per month than under previous rates. A typical residential customer in the Maine Public District, using 500 kWh per month, will be billed about $1.03 more per month than under previous rates.

Customers will see changes to three rates on their bills: transmission, stranded costs and conservation. Emera Maine’s distribution rates will not change.

Emera Maine’s rates are based on the cost to provide safe, reliable service throughout northern and eastern Maine.

New rates for all customers will be posted at emeramaine.com as of July 1st.

