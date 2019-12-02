Emera Maine gears up for another winter storm

Bangor and Presque Isle, Maine — Just days after a Thanksgiving storm brought up to a foot of snow to parts of northern and eastern Maine, Emera Maine is preparing for another round of winter weather.

“With the potential for wet, heavy snow overnight and through Tuesday, we’re arranging for extra staffing beginning tonight,” said Stan Hartin, Emera Maine storm manager. “While we’ll be working to safely address any outages as quickly as possible, we also ask our customers to help themselves stay safe by planning for the storm. Make sure you have a supply of fresh water, nonperishable food, batteries and flashlights. Be mindful of travel advisories and always follow manufacturer guidelines when using a generator.”

Heavy snowfall can weigh down trees and tree limbs, bringing them into contact with power lines. Never touch a power line or a tree that is in contact with a power line, and never approach or drive over a downed line. You can never tell if a line is live just by looking at it.

Customers can report outages directly through their Online Services account, by using Emera Maine’s online Power Issue Report Form, or by calling our Customer Contact Center at 1-855-363-7211 or 207-973-2000. You may also get the latest outage information by viewing our Live Outage and Restoration Map at emeramaine.com. Follow us on Twitter (@emerame) or on Instagram (emeramaine).

