Emera Maine planned electrical system maintenance

Emera Maine crews have scheduled maintenance to the electrical system in Gouldsboro and Sullivan on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. The work will begin at 10 a.m. and will take approximately five minutes to complete, affecting Ashville Road, Eagle View Drive, South Gouldsboro Road, Schieffelin Point Road, and Route 1 West of South Gouldsboro Road in Gouldsboro; and Ashville Road, Beavers Road, Bridgham Hill Road, Campbell Lane, Eagle Lane, Flanders Pond Road, Grange Hall Road, Grant Road, Loon Drive, Martin Road, Morancy Road, Mountain View Drive, North End Road, Old Mill Stream Road, Sandy Acres Drive, Thorne Road, Town Landing Road, Tunk Lake Road, Whalen Road, and Route 1 East of Tunk Lake Road in Sullivan. Customers may experience service interruptions during this time as crews work to make repairs safely and prevent future outages. Emera apologizes for any inconvenience.

Safety Considerations & Contact Information:

The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line. Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible if approaching utility crews working on roadways. Customers may report outages via their website or by calling their Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).