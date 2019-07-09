Emera Maine planned outage

Emera Maine crews will repair damage to electrical system equipment in Limestone on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The work will begin at 8:30 p.m. and take approximately one hour to complete, affecting customers in Limestone, Hamlin, and Caswell. Customers may experience service interruptions during this time as crews work to make repairs safely, improve reliability, and prevent future outages. We apologize for any inconvenience.

The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

Customers who use generators are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer's guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages via Emera's website or by calling the Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).