Emera Maine prepares for nor'easter

With a nor’easter expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain late Wednesday night into early Thursday, Emera Maine is making preparations for a safe and timely response.

“This is the first significant wind and rain event of the storm season and we expect it may have some impact on the electrical system therefore we are engaging a full complement of internal and external crews,” says Lisa Martin, Emera Maine Storm Manager.

Emera Maine’s storm team is meeting regularly to review updated forecasts and make sure resources are deployed as needed to manage any service disruption to our customers. Crews will be positioned throughout Emera Maine’s service territory on Thursday, as well as support for dispatching and customer service operations.

Throughout the duration of the storm, be mindful of the following safety hazards:

- Stay away from any downed lines. Report downed lines to local authorities and Emera Maine. NEVER touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed power line, and never drive over one.

- The public is urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways, to ensure everyone's safety.

- Heavy rainfall may result in ponding of water in the roadways; motorists are urged to be cautious while driving.

- If you use a generator, follow the manufacturer’s guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages, get the latest outage information and view live outage and restoration map at emeramaine.com. Outages also can be reported by calling Emera's Customer Contact Center at 1-855-EMERA-11 (1-855-363-7211) or 207-973-2000.

