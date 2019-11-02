Emera crews continue to work to restore power in Aroostook

Over 16,000 customers remained without power late Saturday afternoon, including 3,040 in Aroostook County.

In a statement, Emera Maine officials report they expect to restore service by 10 p.m. Saturday, barring unforeseen damage and other incidents. Customers experiencing outages in other locations may also have service restored this evening, but those not on the current repair list should make a plan to be without service overnight.

Emera officials say they expect to restore service to nearly all customers by end-of-day Sunday. Service to customers in remote and seasonal locations may not be restored until the beginning of the week.

The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer's guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages by calling Emera's Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).