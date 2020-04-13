Emera prepares for high winds and heavy rain today

Bangor and Presque Isle, Maine — With high winds and heavy rain predicted in northern and eastern Maine beginning Monday afternoon, Emera Maine continues to focus on keeping the public safe and asks customers to take steps to prepare for weather-related power outages.

Even as restoration from last week’s spring nor’easter wraps up, Emera Maine’s storm team is making plans for this next round of severe weather. With the National Weather Service predicting winds exceeding 50 mph on the coast, 40 mph inland and the chance of flooding complicating travel, we will continue to partner with local and state authorities on our preparation and response. Unfortunately, with these high winds and wet soils, we do expect a new round of outages.

It is essential that residents of northern and eastern Maine take steps to prepare for possible power outages and other weather considerations:

- Have a supply of water and nonperishable food that does not require electricity to prepare.

- Make sure you have fresh batteries for flashlights.

- Charge your cellphones and other devices before the storm hits.

- Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

- If you have special medical needs, make a plan for what you need to do if you lose power.

With COVID-19 remaining a threat, we strongly advise people not to approach line workers and other personnel in the field. More than ever, we need to focus on the safe restoration of service, and we offer this direction for the safety of the public, our workers and the electric system.

The public is reminded to NEVER touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with one. It is never safe to move lines out of the way or drive over the top of them. It is not possible to tell if a line is energized simply by looking at it.

Customers can report outages directly through their Online Services account, by using Emera Maine’s online Power Issue Report Form, or by calling our Customer Contact Center at 1-855-363-7211 or 207-973-2000. You may also get the latest outage information by viewing our outage map at emeramaine.com. Follow us on Twitter (@emerame) or on Instagram (emeramaine).

