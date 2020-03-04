Emera working to repair service to customers in Aroostook County

Emera Maine crews are addressing a number of power outages Wednesday afternoon, the result of strong winds across the company's service area.

From Fort Kent to Allagash, Eastbrook to Franklin, winds and wind gusts have caused service interruptions to more than 2,100 customers - about 1,000 of those in Aroostook County.

Customers encountering a downed line or a tree in contact with one are urged to stay clear and call 911 or Emera's Customer Contact Center right away to report the issue. Workers will remain in the field making repairs until all customers are fully restored.

For updated information about estimated restoration times, visit Emera's Live Outage and Restoration Map at: https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce