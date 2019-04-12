Emergency officials continue to stress flood concern

With the weather we have in store for the weekend into early next week, emergency officials say they have a heightened level of concern.

Aroostook County EMA Director Darren Woods says we've got a few warm days ahead of us which will make the water run, and he adds that the rain in the forecast for Monday is also a concern.

He also points out that our snowpack still has between 7 and 12 inches of water in it, based on the most recent Maine Cooperative Snow Survey.

His department continues to work with partner agencies and update them with new information.

He asks a few things of the public....