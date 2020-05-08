It's the end of TWO eras in Caribou. The retiring of a beloved teacher and the replacing of the school that became his 2nd home. Daveson Perez has the story.

<(Steve Perreault SOT): " It's emotional…"

It's been an emotional couple of days as faculty and staff at Caribou Middle School got together to celebrate the retirement of two staples in the Caribou community...one of its most loyal teachers and the building that came to be his 2nd home.

(Perreault SOT): "This school is going to be a whole in the ground and a whole in people's hearts."

After nearly 100 years, the school is being retired and a new building with a new name will be taking its place...The Caribou Community School.

For over 38 years, Steve Perreault taught and coached athletics at Caribou Middle School and on Tuesday they celebrated him with one last walk through.

The timing couldn't have been more perfect for the school to retire at the same time as one of it's most legendary teachers.

(Leland Caron SOT): "It's amazing how the timing of everything worked out for him. Having one more walk through for him up in his room and to do it with some of his colleagues I know was something he was really hoping we could do and again we've been very limited with how we have access with the building so this is a great opportunity for all of us to get together and celebrate his time and what he's given to our community and our children."

The celebration continued with a car parade at the front of the school where multiple families drove by honking their horns in appreciation for Steve.

(Perreault SOT): "Good people do good things and all these people have done good things and they have certainly warmed my heart today with this and I wish that I could see students because they also mean so much but obviously that's not in the cards right now.

Steve couldn't be more grateful for the support.

(Perreault SOT): "I think I'm one of those people who can say I've loved this job from the day I started it to the last day that I ended it and not many people can say that and I'm very fortunate to have taught in Caribou all this time and in this school."

