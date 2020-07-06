Event at James School on July 4th in Presque Isle marks major milestones

A small group of people gathered at the historic James School in Presque Isle Saturday, not only to celebrate the 4th of July, but to mark the birthday of our state and the anniversary of women's right to vote. Presque Isle officials had planned to host events throughout the year marking Maine's birth, but those plans were cancelled when the pandemic struck. Maine - originally part of Massachusetts - became a state on March 15th, 1820.

"These dates - they were brought forth - not only the birthday of our country, of course, but the anniversary of our great state of Maine's 200th year, and also the 100th year of women's voting rights," says Michael Gudreau, who served as master of ceremonies for the event.

