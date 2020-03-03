Excessive speed & alcohol were contributing factors in Littleton crash on Monday evening

On Monday, March 2, 2020, at approximately 7:15 PM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a roll over vehicle crash at the intersection of the Wiley Road in Littleton.

It was reported that the two occupants were trapped inside. When Deputy Benjamin Boutilier arrived one scene, he determined that Kody White(26) was driving his vehicle on the Wiley Road when he failed to stop at the intersection. White lost control of his 1999, green Chevy Blazer causing the vehicle to rollover. White was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Houlton Regional Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Excessive speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash. White was charged with Operating Under the Influence.

Deputy Boutilier was assisted on scene by Maine State Police, Border Patrol, Littleton Fire Department, and Houlton Fire Department. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Westerdahl’s.

