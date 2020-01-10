FBI tightening up wiretap protocols after watchdog report

The FBI says it’s taking steps to improve the accuracy and completeness of its wiretap applications for national security investigations and to provide better training for agents.

The changes were described in a 30-page filing with the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

They come one month after the chief judge of that court ordered the FBI to say how it would fix problems identified in a harshly critical Justice Department inspector general report on the bureau’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

