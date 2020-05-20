FEMA Releases State-by-State PPE Data

As FEMA, under the direction of the White House Task Force, has led the whole-of-America response to the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two months, billions of essential resources and protective equipment have been delivered throughout the nation.

The federal government continues to meet demands for personal protective equipment through new acquisition, federal interagency allocation, private industry donations and the Strategic National Stockpile.

“From the beginning, we acknowledged that the Strategic National Stockpile alone could not fulfill all requirements, which is why we need continued private sector integration and increased domestic manufacturing of critical medical supplies, equipment and pharmaceuticals,” said FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor. “Our strategy to allocate medical supplies and equipment is based on disease activity and it’s effects, as well as the need to distribute limited supplies to areas where resources needed most urgently.”

As of May 14, FEMA, HHS and the private sector combined have coordinated the delivery of, or are shipping more than 97 million respirators, 133.7 million surgical masks, 10.5 million face shields, 22.4 million surgical gowns, 989 million gloves, 10,600 ventilators and 8,450 federal medical station beds.

Maine

Critical supplies delivered: 243,787 N95 respirators, 230,914 gloves, 42,801 face shields and 204,393 surgical masks.

• As of May 14, FEMA has obligated more than $10.6 million in federal support to Maine.

• In support of the White House Task Force’s testing initiative, FEMA is supporting the procurement of specimen collection supplies to supplement the supplies states and healthcare providers are procuring from the private market. To date we have supplied 17,400 swabs and 11,200 units of media to Maine.

• A phased reopening is underway.