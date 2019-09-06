FFA program returns to Washburn

Sign-up is currently under way in Washburn for students interested in joining the newest extra curricular activity. Advisor Hollie Umphrey says thanks to the support of the new superintendent and the school board, the school will once again have an FFA chapter. The community has a long history with the program and advisors like Speed Cunningham. Once known as Future Farmers of America, the name has been shortened to FFA to include all students, male or female.

"They changed that nationally in the '60s, '70s to be more inclusive and to allow women into the chapters. Sadly, when I was in high school, it was not available to us. We had to take the Future Homemakers of America," says Hollie Umphrey, advisor of the Washburn chapter.