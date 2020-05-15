Facebook page created to aid businesses navigate pandemic paperwork and more

Since the closing of businesses in March, by the governor's executive order as a result of the pandemic, employers have been frustrated, as they place calls and wait hours for answers. Ryan D. Pelletier, Administrator for the County of Aroostook, saw a need for more accessible information and decided to do something about it.

"There really wasn't a good place for folks to go to look at what resources and programs might be available to them, and so we had the idea of creating this Facebook page specifically geared to small businesses finding resources and sharing resources," says Ryan Pelletier.

