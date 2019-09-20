Farmington Fair funds

Many people have been wanting to know how they can support those affected by Monday’s explosion. There are plenty of opportunities to do so at the Farmington Fair. The Farmington horsemen are doing a fill the boot during the races every day through the 11th race on Saturday. Just look for the boot. Any amount is appreciated. The presentation will be made after the 12th race on Saturday so folks can donate there from now until then. There are several other ways to give back to the leap organization, Larry Lord, first responders, and families who lost their homes. The Red Cross is now helping 27 people displaced by the blast.

