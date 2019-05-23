Fair date change will have impact on baby beef weight

The change in Northern Maine Fair dates will have an effect on some participants.

Local 4-H participants are among those affected by the fair taking place earlier this year. Those raising cattle for the Baby Beef event will find their animals not bringing in as big a paycheck, since they'll have less time to put on weight.

"There'll be a slight impact this year, I think, over years past, just as far as animal weight is concerned. Our fair is about 30 days earlier than what it has been in the past, so, you know, there's - these kids' animals are gaining, you know, two and a half pounds a day, and so, you know, that will make them a little bit lighter," says Troy McCrum, Baby Beef Co-Leader.

McCrum says participants have changed their feeding schedule to better prepare the animals for an earlier auction. He says although the cattle will be lighter, the quality of the meat won't be affected.