Fall a great time for tourism in The County

Tourism continues to be an economic driver throughout the state, and particularly this time of year in Aroostook County. Jon Gulliver, Director of Community Relations at Northern Maine Development Commission, says this year is on track to match or exceed last year's numbers.

"In 2018, Aroostook County had 1.46 million tourists. That was up 6.6 percent from 2017. Fall tourism makes up a big chunk of that. According to the Maine Office of tourism, we had about 550,000 visitors in Aroostook County for the fall season, which goes from about early foliage all the way to the middle of December," says Jon Gulliver, Director of Community Relations, Northern Maine Development Commission.