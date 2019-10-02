Fall foliage peak season

It's a County color show! The fall foliage report from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry reports low-to-moderate conditions throughout many parts of Maine. However here in northern Maine and portions of the western mountains we are experiencing high color, and peak conditions.

Typically, northern Maine reaches peak conditions the last week of September into the first week of October...with color progressing south as we get further into October.

Coastal Maine typically reaches peak conditions in mid-to-late October.