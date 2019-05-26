Fall prevention classes are being offered to the older population to strength their balance.

Falls are the leading cause of death for the elderly, so the Aroostook Agency on Aging is working to prevent those falls from happening.

According to Joy Barresi Saucier, Executive Director of Aroostook Agency on Aging, 1 in 4 elderly people have a fall, and only half of those falls are reported to doctors. With falls being such a concern for older folks, Saucier says the agency is adding courses to help strengthen their balance. Right now, they have a class called A Matter of Balance, but soon they will be adding an enhanced fitness class and Tai Chi.

"I was speaking with one women who is taking the courses and she likes to walk in the woods with her husband and she said she was struggling with that but after she took the course she felt very confident tromping through the woods in search of the perfect animal," she said.

The new programs are made possible by a $450,000 grant through the Administration of Community Living.