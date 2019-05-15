Families and N.B. RCMP Searching for Missing N.B. Man

Kenneth Elwood McCray was last seen in the evening of May 3, 2019, near the Irving in Miramichi. He was reported missing on May 13. Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him but have so far been unsuccessful.

McCray is described as being five foot six (168 centimetres) tall, weighing 185 pounds (84 kilograms) with a medium build. McCray has grey hair and blue eyes. He may currently have a grey beard.

He was believed to be travelling towards the northeastern part of New Brunswick. Anyone with information regarding Kenneth McCray's whereabouts is asked to call the Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611.