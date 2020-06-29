Family nurse practitioner addresses transgender health issues

June is Pride Month - a celebration and time for reflection and thoughts about what society can do better for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or LGBTQ community. Samantha Paradis, a Family Nurse Practitioner with Northern Light Primary Care, says gender identity is something members of the LGBTQ community often first discuss with their health care providers.

"For transgender folks, sometimes their gender identity does not match the sex that they were assigned at birth. For non-binary people, they may identify their gender to be outside the two most common categories of male and female. They may identify as both, neither, or gender-fluid," says Samantha Paradis.

