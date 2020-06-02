Family of Caribou man seeking answers in his disappearance

June 2nd marked the last known contact from Kurtis Madore.

"I just want to see if there's any information anyone could possibly have regarding the disappearance Kurtis Wylie Madore, his birthday is May 3rd 1988, he's from Presque Isle, and he was last seen in Woodland or Caribou."

Kurtis is the father of Jaclyn Gilbert's son.

"I am just seeking the truth on the whereabouts of Kurtis on behalf of our sons family, I'm asking this as a loving mother who wants her son to grow up not wondering about what happened to his father."

She says although this anniversary is hard, she has hope.

"I have hope that someone will find the courage to speak their truth. Any information that is true and accurate to please contact your local police department and Maine state police. I ask this of you with such gratitude and hope. He's been missing for a year."

Kurtis is 5'8, weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say he was wearing blue jeans and dark colored Vans sneakers when last seen on June 1 on the Woodland Center Road in Woodland. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call State Police in Houlton at 532-5400.