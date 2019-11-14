Family that received donations from last year's telethon says 'thank you'

Gary says often times a request for help is met with a no, but when they called ACAP they were pleasantly surprised.

“We explained our situation to them and I said is there any emergency funds out there because we had like three gallons of fuel and she said let me check, she passed me onto the other lady and she said yes I’ll get it done for ya and they had sent a docket down to Bates Fuel for 100 gallons and that was awesome.”

The Gardiner’s say they’re very grateful for everyone who donates to the telethon…they say they’re proof that a donation, no matter the size really does make a difference.