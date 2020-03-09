Farm Equipment Stolen in New Brunswick

Police are investigating the theft of two farming tractors and a lawn tractor from a residence in Gregg Settlement, N.B.

The tractors are green and yellow and include a 2016 John Deere bucket tractor, a 2016 John Deere brush hog tractor and a non-functional 2016 John Deere lawn tractor. The equipment is believed to have been stolen from Gregg Settlement Road around December 30, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000.