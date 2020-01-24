Farmer encourages use of local produce in school meals

Providing fresh fruits and vegetables to students across the state is the goal of a Caribou farmer. Sam Blackstone, owner of Circle B Farms, says he services 10 colleges statewide, including here in The County, as well as several other institutions. He says there are multiple benefits to buying locally.

"You're saving your food miles, which is basically your carbon footprint - how long has it been on the truck, okay? Here at Circle B Farms, we wash and pack everything the day before it's shipped. Anything that's processed, we get processed and packaged the day before it's shipped," says Sam Blackstone.

