Farmer says with Covid 19 a major concern, reduce risks by buying locally-grown produce

Are you sure what you're putting on the table for your family is safe? Now that Covid 19 is everywhere, how sure are you that that package of apples wasn't coughed on on a loading dock hours before arriving at the store? Sam Blackstone says there's an easy way to reduce your family's risk - buy local.

"Buy local's been my mantra for years, and it's less hands, less chance for any virus, and you're helping the local economy," says Sam Blackstone, owner of Circle B Farms in Caribou.

