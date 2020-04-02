Farms filling need for produce during trying times

Governor Janet Mills' mandate, which goes into effect April 2nd, will limit the number of shoppers allowed in a store at the same time. Even if you can get in a store, there's no guarantee they'll have produce - fresh or otherwise - available. Sam Blackstone, Owner of Circle B Farms in Caribou, says he's been busy filling school orders, and is now gearing up to meet the needs of the general population.

"For this Covid 19 event that we're having, Circle B Farms is producing carrot sticks and selling fresh apples to the K-12 schools in Aroostook County," says Sam Blackstone.