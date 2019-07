Circle B Farms in Caribou is one of several farms taking part in Open Farm Day on July 28th. Owner Sam Blackstone says "It is open to the general public. All the participating farms will be open and they'll have all kinds of goodies and just show the best of - the best of the farms and they'll show you where your food comes from."

For more information or to locate a participating farm, visit https://www.maine.gov/dacf/ard/market_promotion/open_farm_day.shtml