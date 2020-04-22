Early Morning Fatal Crash in Hampden

Maine State Police say one man was killed this morning in a one vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Hampden. The crash took place about 5:30 AM off the northbound lanes. The pickup truck lost control on black ice, struck a guardrail and overturned several times

The name of the victim will be released later today after relatives have been notified. The victim is the 31st person to die on Maine roads this year, the same number as last year at this time.

