Officials Investigating Fatal Fire In Sabattus

SABATTUS, Maine (AP) – Officials are investigating a fatal fire that left a woman dead. Mark Veilleux, the Sabattus Fire Chief, says firefighters knocked down a fire at a home on Route 132 3 p.m. Friday and found the womsn’s body. He says the woman was the only one inside the home. He says the home didn’t have working smoke detectors. He adds large amounts of personal belongings made it difficult to reach her.

