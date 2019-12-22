Fatal Fire in Mattawamkeag

The State Fire Marshal's Office says a woman died when fire swept her home in Mattawamkeag Saturday night. Neighbors reported the fire at the Main Street home around 8 PM. The body was recovered by Fire Marshals early Sunday morning in the rubble of the single family house. Investigators believe the victim is 59 year old Robin Stratton. The body was recovered from her bedroom and positive identification work will be completed by the State Medical Examiner's Office and likely the State Police DNA lab . Stratton lived with her granddaughter at the house. The teenager was not at home when the fire broke out. Fire Marshals say they are not able to pinpoint the cause of the fire because of the extensive damage. This is the 18th fire death of the year.