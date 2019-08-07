Fatal Motorcycle crash claims 2 lives in Bangor

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police say a motorcycle rider killed in a crash in Bangor, Maine, was a corrections officer at the Penobscot County Jail. His passenger later died, too.

Police say 31-year-old Chaz Gray, of Levant, was operating a motorcycle that collided with a minivan Monday night in Bangor. They say Gray died at the scene and his passenger, 29-year-old Adriane Mehuren, of Bangor, died Tuesday morning at a Bangor hospital.

Police say Gray and Mehuren were not wearing helmets. The occupants of the minivan, including the 72-year-old driver, were not hurt.

Gray was a longtime employee of the Penobscot County Jail and was voted Corrections Officer Of The Year by his peers in 2018.