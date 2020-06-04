Fatal Vehicle Accident involving Horse & Buggy

According to the Aroostook County Sheriff, on Wednesday, June 3 at approximately 7:37 PM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash on the County Road in New Limerick involving a horse and buggy.

Upon arrival, Deputy Sheriff Ryan Johnston determined that a 30 year old male from Merrill was traveling eastbound on the County Road in a 2008 Mitsubishi Galant. Travelling ahead of the vehicle was a horse and buggy that was carrying a 25 year old male and an 18 year old male, both from Smyrna. The operator of the Mitsubishi came around a corner and could not avoid the horse and buggy. As a result of the crash both passengers riding on the buggy were ejected. The 25 year old male was deceased at the scene. The 18 year old male was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital and later flown to Northern Light Health in Bangor with critical injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, who was wearing a seat-belt, was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital where he was treated for non life threatening injuries and released.

The horse had to be dispatched at the scene due to the injuries received from the crash.

The names of the involved parties will be released once next of kin have been notified.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Maine State Police, the Presque Isle Police Department, the Hodgdon Fire Department and the Houlton Fire Department. Both the vehicle and buggy were totaled in the crash and were towed from the scene.

The crash is still under investigation but it appears that speed was a factor in the crash.Once the crash investigation is complete a report will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for review for possible criminal charges.

