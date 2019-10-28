Fatal car crash over the weekend in Presque Isle

On 10/26/2019 at 7:43 p.m., the Presque Isle Public Safety received a report of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of the Craig Road and Route #1 in Presque Isle.

Upon arrival, it was determined that 31 year old Ryan Beseda of Eddy Texas was operating his 2017 Chevrolet Equinox West on the Craig Road when he failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of US # 1.

Beseda was not wearing a seat belt causing fatal injuries. It appears Beseda was not familiar with the area.

Speed and Alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash, however the investigation is ongoing.

The Presque Isle Police were assisted at the scene by the Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance Department along with the Maine State Police.

